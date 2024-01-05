ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim downgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.22 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $3,452,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $82,643.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,799 shares of company stock worth $14,683,700. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,151,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $150,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $1,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 39.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 310,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

