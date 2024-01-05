Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.03 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $914,225.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

