Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stake Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Inari Medical worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NARI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $362,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,488,620.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $362,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,193. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,047.83 and a beta of 0.93. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $71.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.92 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

