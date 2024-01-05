Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,300 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 827,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,251.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 30.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $98,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Independent Bank by 96.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDB opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.90. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $83.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.19 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

