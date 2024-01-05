Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Position Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 177.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $95.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.62. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $115.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

In related news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

