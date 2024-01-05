Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.45) per share.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

