International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

IGT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.29.

IGT stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in International Game Technology by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,072,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1,485.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,200 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,239,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

