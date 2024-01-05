Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,055 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 81% compared to the average volume of 1,691 put options.

Liquidia Stock Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.02. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,117,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,996.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,566.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,117,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,996.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,566.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 139,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,001.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,163.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth $592,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 56.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,908 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 47,161 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LQDA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

