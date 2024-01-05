iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$26.08 and last traded at C$26.08. Approximately 86,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 73,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.14.

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.61.

