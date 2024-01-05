J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Critical Survey

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

J Sainsbury pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of €0.82 ($0.90) per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. J Sainsbury pays out 1,061.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares J Sainsbury and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A $0.02 230.38 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $91.66 billion 0.31 $2.68 billion €2.42 ($2.66) 12.24

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than J Sainsbury. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J Sainsbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

23.0% of J Sainsbury shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares J Sainsbury and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 2.49% 15.88% 4.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for J Sainsbury and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J Sainsbury 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 1 1 0 0 1.50

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus target price of €31.24 ($34.33), suggesting a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is more favorable than J Sainsbury.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats J Sainsbury on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J Sainsbury

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets. It is also involved in the online grocery and general merchandise operations. In addition, it offers financial services, such as credit cards, scorecards, and personal loans; and home, car, pet, travel, and life insurance products. J Sainsbury plc was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products. It operates its supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores under the Food Lion, Stop & Shop, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Giant Food, FreshDirect, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Etos, Gall & Gall, Delhaize, Albert, Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos, Mega Image, and Delhaize Serbia brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.