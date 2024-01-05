Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. CLSA raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.81.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

