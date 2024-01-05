JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 12th. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $3.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $171.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $173.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,003,000 after buying an additional 458,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

