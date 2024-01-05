Kessler Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.6 %

AMZN stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,333 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.