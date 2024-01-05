Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

