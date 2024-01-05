Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 900.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,602,000 after acquiring an additional 266,003 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $181.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.52. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,452 shares of company stock worth $30,910,533. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

