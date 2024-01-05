L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $15.61 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $136.39 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $142.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average of $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.42.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

