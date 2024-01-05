LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 107,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 39.5% during the third quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 121,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after buying an additional 34,249 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 16.3% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,329,333. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Shares of AMZN opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

