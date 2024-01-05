Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,884,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGND has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LGND opened at $70.36 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.