Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lindsay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

LNN stock opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.58. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $169.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.48.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,584,000 after acquiring an additional 72,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lindsay by 193,938.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,573,000 after acquiring an additional 833,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lindsay by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 350,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

