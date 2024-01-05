Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $7.25 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $7.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.26. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q1 2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $29.36 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $457.87 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $448.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,302,388,000 after acquiring an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after acquiring an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

