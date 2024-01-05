Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 79,339 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 27,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Loncor Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$56.66 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Loncor Gold

(Get Free Report)

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.