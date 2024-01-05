Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($1.60) Per Share

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LBPH. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $24.85 on Thursday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

