Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 million, a P/E ratio of -290.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.57. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.16.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 771,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 200,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 54,029 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 29.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

