Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 million, a P/E ratio of -290.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.57. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.16.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
