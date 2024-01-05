MBE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.5% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,452 shares of company stock worth $30,910,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $181.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $199.62.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.