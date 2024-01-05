Microchip Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 18,170 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 420% compared to the average daily volume of 3,491 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $225,800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 122.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,353,000 after acquiring an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $83.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

