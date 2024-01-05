Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,908 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.3% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,810,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $367.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.