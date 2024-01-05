Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.6% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $367.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.81. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.11.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

