Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,484 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 11.1% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $367.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.60 and a 200-day moving average of $343.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

