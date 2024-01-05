Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,676 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $367.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.81. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

