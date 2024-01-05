Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Miller Industries Stock Performance
Shares of MLR stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.37%.
Institutional Trading of Miller Industries
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
