Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLR stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

Miller Industries Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,035,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 69,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Miller Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Miller Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Miller Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Miller Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 420,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.