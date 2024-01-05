MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $181.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.52.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,452 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,533. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

