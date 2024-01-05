Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Position Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,225,000 after acquiring an additional 180,278 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,692,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,269,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,880,000 after acquiring an additional 81,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,581,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,278,000 after acquiring an additional 271,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76.

Insider Activity

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

