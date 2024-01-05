Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given Peer Perform Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their peer perform rating on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MBLY. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mobileye Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after buying an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 606,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 500,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

