Moderna, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($3.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moderna in a research note issued on Monday, January 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.55) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($5.85) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.
Moderna Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $108.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $207.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Trading of Moderna
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,166,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,843,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,166,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,843,972.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,169,011 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
