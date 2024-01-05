Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $349,157.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,788,443.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $349,157.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,788,443.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,490 shares of company stock worth $21,290,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

MPWR stock opened at $571.06 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $345.70 and a one year high of $647.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $556.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.51.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

