Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $578.30, but opened at $561.28. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $567.80, with a volume of 46,271 shares traded.

Specifically, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,490 shares of company stock worth $21,290,955. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $556.50 and a 200 day moving average of $520.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,731,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,272,000 after purchasing an additional 277,563 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

