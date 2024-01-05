MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) vs. Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Critical Analysis

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) and MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arch Capital Group and MS&AD Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $9.61 billion 3.01 $1.48 billion $7.76 9.98 MS&AD Insurance Group $38.87 billion 0.53 $1.20 billion $1.93 10.05

Arch Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MS&AD Insurance Group. Arch Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MS&AD Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 23.46% 23.06% 5.92% MS&AD Insurance Group 4.73% 8.50% 1.11%

Risk and Volatility

Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arch Capital Group and MS&AD Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 0 4 10 0 2.71 MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $88.07, indicating a potential upside of 13.68%. Given Arch Capital Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than MS&AD Insurance Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats MS&AD Insurance Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employer's liability; contract and commercial surety coverages; and collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides casualty reinsurance for third party liability exposures; marine and aviation; motor reinsurance, whole account multi-line treaties, cyber, trade credit, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses, and personal lines and commercial property exposures; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers. The company's Mortgage segment offers direct mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance. Arch Capital Group Ltd. founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

