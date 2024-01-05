My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.63. 9,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 20,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on My Size from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. My Size had a negative net margin of 127.18% and a negative return on equity of 211.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that My Size, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.20% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

