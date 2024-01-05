Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Trading Down 15.4%

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Nano Magic Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Get Nano Magic alerts:

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter. Nano Magic had a negative net margin of 99.47% and a negative return on equity of 232.19%.

Nano Magic Company Profile

Nano Magic Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products using nanotechnology in the United States and Canada. The company offers liquid and towelette formulations for cleaning and protecting clear surfaces, such as electronic touchscreens, windshields, windows, mirrors, shower doors, eyeglasses, and sunglass lenses; liquid formulation packaged for retail and industrial sale for cleaning surfaces; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for safety glasses and sporting googles, as well as protective eye wear, including face shields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Magic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Magic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.