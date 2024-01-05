Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.3% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after buying an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,452 shares of company stock worth $30,910,533. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $181.91 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.52. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

