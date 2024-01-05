Neptune Digital Assets Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Neptune Digital Assets in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neptune Digital Assets’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neptune Digital Assets’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

CVE:NDA opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. Neptune Digital Assets has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 23.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.25.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, yield farming, and liquidity mining with decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens and associated ecosystems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.