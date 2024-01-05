NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) versus GBS (NYSE:GBS) Financial Contrast

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) and GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NeuroPace and GBS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 0 2 3 0 2.60 GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeuroPace currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.50%. Given NeuroPace’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than GBS.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

NeuroPace has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBS has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NeuroPace and GBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -62.96% -151.83% -35.93% GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of GBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of NeuroPace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of GBS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroPace and GBS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $45.52 million 6.38 -$47.08 million ($1.50) -7.37 GBS $440,000.00 10.13 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -0.53

GBS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NeuroPace beats GBS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip leads and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About GBS

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

