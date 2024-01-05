Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Shares Up 0%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.81. Approximately 1,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Nomura Real Estate Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53.

About Nomura Real Estate

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

