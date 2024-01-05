Northland Capmk Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Super Micro Computer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer’s current full-year earnings is $14.83 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.42 EPS.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMCI. Nomura assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.

Get Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $288.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.13. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $357.00.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,938,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,778,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,560,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.