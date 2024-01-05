NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s 3rd Largest Position

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,859 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $494,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 373,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $162,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $479.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.34 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.56 and a 200-day moving average of $454.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

