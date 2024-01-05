NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $216.08, but opened at $204.31. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $205.27, with a volume of 514,633 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.