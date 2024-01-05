Omega Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,326 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 11,779% compared to the typical volume of 28 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OMGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics
Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.
Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,802.89% and a negative return on equity of 107.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.
About Omega Therapeutics
Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.
