Omega Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,326 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 11,779% compared to the typical volume of 28 call options.

OMGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,802.89% and a negative return on equity of 107.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

