Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Trading 5.3% Higher

Open Orphan Plc (LON:ORPH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.38 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 652,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,559,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

The company has a market capitalization of £67.09 million and a P/E ratio of -25.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Open Orphan Plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

