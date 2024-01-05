PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) were down 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 31,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 105,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
PainReform Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.
PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PainReform
PainReform Company Profile
PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. The company engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.
