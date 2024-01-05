PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) were down 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 31,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 105,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

PainReform Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

Get PainReform alerts:

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PainReform

PainReform Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in PainReform Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PRFX Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. The company engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.