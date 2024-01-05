Peloton Interactive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 39,221 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the average daily volume of 27,069 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $6.13 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

